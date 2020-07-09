Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Major Shareholder Buys $9,999,990.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

