Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.08. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

