Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXAS opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

