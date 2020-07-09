Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AXAS opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.47.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
