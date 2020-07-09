ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ABB is well-poised to benefit from its state-of-the-art digital offering named ABB Ability, technological expertise and strong market presence. Also, the company has been strengthening competency on the back of its ongoing Next Level Strategy. It recently divested its Power Grids business, allowing it to focus more on its core operations. In addition, its cost-control measures will likely help it maintain a healthy capital structure amid the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, the company’s share price has outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it believes that the coronavirus outbreak-induced market downturn and the volatile oil market will affect its near-term results. Persistent weakness in the Robotics & Discrete Automation segment is also a major concern. High debt levels can inflate its financial obligations.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

ABB stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after acquiring an additional 284,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABB by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 259,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 215.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,769 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

