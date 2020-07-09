AAON Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,319% compared to the typical daily volume of 43 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.74. AAON has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $1,756,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $2,030,572.25. Insiders have sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after buying an additional 506,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $13,364,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAON by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

