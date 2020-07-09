9,690 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Docusign by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,734 shares of company stock worth $39,279,112. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $206.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

