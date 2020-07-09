935 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $225.57 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

