$8.45 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will post $8.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $10.80 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $7.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $50.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CRON opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

