700 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $304.87 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COUP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $150,144.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $47,735,305. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

