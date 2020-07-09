$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post sales of $59.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.06 million and the lowest is $56.30 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $53.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $279.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $282.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $378.16 million, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $416.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ GH opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

In other news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $18,331,507.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,981,195 shares in the company, valued at $273,315,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,470,165 shares of company stock valued at $788,598,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,774 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.