$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post sales of $59.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.06 million and the lowest is $56.30 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $53.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $279.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $282.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $378.16 million, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $416.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ GH opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

In other news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $18,331,507.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,981,195 shares in the company, valued at $273,315,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,470,165 shares of company stock valued at $788,598,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,774 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

