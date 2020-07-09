58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WUBA. New Street Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $54.00 on Thursday. 58.com has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

