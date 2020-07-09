500 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Masimo by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Masimo by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI opened at $234.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.16. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,259 shares of company stock worth $45,388,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

