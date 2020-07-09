4,065 Shares in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

