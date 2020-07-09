2,748 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

