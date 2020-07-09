19,177 Shares in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,214 shares of company stock worth $18,931,054 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $94.17 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

