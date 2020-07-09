1,807 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 373,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

