1,757 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE opened at $144.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $155.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

