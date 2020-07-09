1,676 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 213,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 344,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.22 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

