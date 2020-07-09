1,199 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.53.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

