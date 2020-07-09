-$1.36 EPS Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to report ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($1.45). Urovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.62) to ($6.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($4.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.43).

UROV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 483,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 305,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,384 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UROV opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

