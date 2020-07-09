$0.33 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million.

BFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

BFST stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $79,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. State Street Corp raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

