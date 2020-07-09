$0.08 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

