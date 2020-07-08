zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €113.75 ($127.81).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €152.60 ($171.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.51 million and a PE ratio of -122.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €143.07 and its 200-day moving average is €107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. zooplus has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a 52 week high of €154.60 ($173.71).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

