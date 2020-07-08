Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 887,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.14.
ZBRA opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.
In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 731.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.