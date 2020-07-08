Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 887,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.14.

ZBRA opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 731.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

