Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to “Hold”

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $12.57 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.46.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

