Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to “Hold”

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded AXA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

