Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) to Hold

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

