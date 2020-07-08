Zacks Investment Research Lowers RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RANJY. Goldman Sachs Group raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

