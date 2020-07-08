Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) to Sell

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OCSI. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% during the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter valued at $293,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

