Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Sell

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

AESE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Esports Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 311,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $662,461.95. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 235,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $583,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 800,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,837.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,577 over the last 90 days. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

