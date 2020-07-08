Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.27.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,136.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,216 shares of company stock worth $24,314,887. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.01. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $119.19.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

