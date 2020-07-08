Zacks: Analysts Expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to post $10,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Concert Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $50,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $100,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $291.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $116,745.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.