Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $601.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $714.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.31 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

