Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $99.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,086. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after buying an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 343.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $111,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,454,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

