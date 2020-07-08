WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Update

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 981,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

