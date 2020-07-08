Woodstock Corp Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

