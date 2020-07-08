Woodstock Corp Buys Shares of 3,934 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,934 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

CTSH opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.