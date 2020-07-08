Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE:WGO opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 2.36. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

