Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Winmark by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Winmark by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WINA. ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $176.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 43.76%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

