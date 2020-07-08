Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM opened at $52.12 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $60.91.

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.