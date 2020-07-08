Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Waste Management by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

WM opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.