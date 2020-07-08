Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Receives $21.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $15.18 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

