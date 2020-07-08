Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.