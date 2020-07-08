Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.45.
Shares of WMT opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
