Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 142.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Waitr by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 334,271 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

