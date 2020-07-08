Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €168.24 ($189.03).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €138.02 ($155.08) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is €135.91 and its 200 day moving average is €143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

