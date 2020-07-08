Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €25.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.20 ($29.44) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.41 ($33.04).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at €23.45 ($26.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.54. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($18.93) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($27.94).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.