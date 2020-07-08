Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NYSE:SWBI) Head to Head Review

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Outdoor and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential downside of 12.73%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Smith & Wesson Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.50 -$155.08 million $0.24 63.50 Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.90 -$61.23 million $0.82 28.27

Smith & Wesson Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Outdoor. Smith & Wesson Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor -8.83% 2.52% 0.87% Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.26% 5.76%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Vista Outdoor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards. The Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets. This segment's product line includes centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components, and firearms. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

