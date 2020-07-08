Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

NYSE V opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $384.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.