Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

