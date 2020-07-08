Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Craig Hallum

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 51.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.78.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 16,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $199,576.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,633 shares in the company, valued at $867,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritone by 43.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 180.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Veritone by 11.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.